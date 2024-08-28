 
Geo News

Jeremy Allen White reveals unique process for playing Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy Allen White is playing Bruce Springsteen in his biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

By
Web Desk
|

August 28, 2024

Jeremy Allen White is playing Bruce Springsteen in his biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere
Jeremy Allen White is playing Bruce Springsteen in his biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Jeremy Allen White is opening up about his preparation process to play rock icon Bruce Springsteen in his biopic.

The biopic, titled Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on Warren Zane’s 2023 novel Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Speaking to GQ, White shared insight into his preparations: “I’m really lucky that there’s sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars. I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing.”

He said Springsteen is “really supportive of the project”, adding: “I’ve had some access to him and he’s just the greatest guy.”

The Bear star then revealed that he uses YouTube videos of Springsteen to learn how to act like him.

White said: “It’s really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice.”

“That’s kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It’s been really fun preparing,” he added. 

Prince William finds it difficult to forgive Harry as he re-releases ‘Spare' video
Prince William finds it difficult to forgive Harry as he re-releases ‘Spare'
King Charles major activities at Balmoral revealed amid cancer treatment
King Charles major activities at Balmoral revealed amid cancer treatment
Prince William breaks silence on reunion with Prince Harry in NYC
Prince William breaks silence on reunion with Prince Harry in NYC
Marisa Tomei recalls witnessing Tom Holland, Zendaya's love story on 'Spider-Man' sets
Marisa Tomei recalls witnessing Tom Holland, Zendaya's love story on 'Spider-Man' sets
Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement as Harry reveals big plans
Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement as Harry reveals big plans
Bad Bunny collaborates with Austin Butler in thriller 'Caught Stealing'
Bad Bunny collaborates with Austin Butler in thriller 'Caught Stealing'
Brittany Cartwright celebrating or grieving her Jax Taylor divorce?
Brittany Cartwright celebrating or grieving her Jax Taylor divorce?
Ismael Cruz Cordova shares working experience with Priyanka Chopra in 'The Bluff'
Ismael Cruz Cordova shares working experience with Priyanka Chopra in 'The Bluff'