Jeremy Allen White reveals unique process for playing Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy Allen White is playing Bruce Springsteen in his biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Jeremy Allen White is opening up about his preparation process to play rock icon Bruce Springsteen in his biopic.

The biopic, titled Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on Warren Zane’s 2023 novel Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Speaking to GQ, White shared insight into his preparations: “I’m really lucky that there’s sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars. I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing.”

He said Springsteen is “really supportive of the project”, adding: “I’ve had some access to him and he’s just the greatest guy.”

The Bear star then revealed that he uses YouTube videos of Springsteen to learn how to act like him.

White said: “It’s really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice.”

“That’s kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It’s been really fun preparing,” he added.