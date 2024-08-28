Kelly Osbourne updates fans on Sid Wilson's 'severe burn' injury

videoid:6361143280112

Kelly Osbourne just gave her followers an update on her husband, Sid Wilson’s accident.



After being rushed to the hospital last week over suffering “severe burns” when a fire broke out at the farm the couple shares, she previously revealed how the Slipknot band member, he "literally set himself on fire" due to negligence.

The 47-year-old rock star suffered from horrific burns to his face and neck as a result of the “explosion.”

Kelly, who has been tending to the musician’s recovery, now shared a follow up on Sid’s health by sharing a video of the two together, on her official Instagram account.

As she revealed how she was about to treat her partner to a pedicure for the first time, the daughter of the famous rock star, Ozzy Osbourne, asked the Psychosocial hitmaker to smile as he was driving.

Sid tried to display high spirits while he whispered something inaudible, underneath his breath as his face appeared inflamed and blistered.

While in another clip that featured Kelly and Sid at the beauty salon, she explained how the artist has never gotten a pedicure before, exclaiming how she is “so excited.”