Winona Ryder reveals 'favorite part' of filming 'Beetlejuice' sequel

‘Beetlejuice’ sequel will hit theaters on September 6

August 28, 2024

Winona Ryder has revealed her "favorite part" of filming the Beetlejuice sequel.

During the Venice Film Festival press conference of the highly-anticipated Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the 52-year-old actress joked to co-star Michael Keaton that "One of my favorite parts was getting to stare into your eyes" again.

The Stranger Things star called the Beetlejuice sequel "a dream come true."

"My love and trust for Tim runs so deep, and there's a sense of playfulness where you can try things and you know that if it's bad, he won't use it,” said Winona.

"You feel so safe in that sense, but you also feel just completely free," continued the actress. "And I really appreciated being around that energy again. It was very similar to the first [movie]. “

“I absolutely just feel so spoiled to work with all these people. It was one of the more special experiences of my life,” Winona added.

The Beetlejuice sequel will hit theaters on September 6.

