Hozier recounts Cillian Murphy meeting that inspired ‘Too Sweet' lyrics

Hozier had an embarrassing encounter Cillian Murphy that went on to inspire ‘Too Sweet’ lyrics

Hozier is recounting the time he met Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy while suffering form a really bad hangover.

Hozier recalled the story during a concert at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

He told fans he met a best friend the night before he bumped into Murphy, and ended up “drinking very heavily all night, as you do”.

The musician had a flight to catch the next morning and made it to the airport while nursing the hangover.

Recounting the morning after the drinking session, he said: “I stand up quickly, and I am quite tall. It’s been said to me, ‘If I fall down, I would be halfway home’… I was walking at full pace and I just went, ‘Boom!’ My head hit the window at such force.”

He recalled walking “straight into a wall”, but he managed to get to the airport.

“I’m like rattled. You know, that type of hangover where you’re shaking,” he continued.

He added: “And then I look over to the left of me on this plane and I see a famous Irish actor. I’m also subject to celebrity shock where you see somebody you’ve seen on screen a thousand times and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a famous person’. And when I see Cillian Murphy is to my left…”

The actor recognized Hozier and approached him to greet him. At the same time the Too Sweet hitmaker touched his head and realized his head was bleeding.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s wet’. So I’m on the plane looking at my fingers, like I’m bleeding a little bit. And I turn to my left and Cillian Murphy’s hunkered by my seat and is like, ‘How’s it going?’ I’m trying to play it cool. He was so sweet and so kind.”

Hozier revealed that the meeting with Cillian Murphy inspired a line in his hit song Too Sweet.

“It’s the line, ‘I aim low, I aim true and the ground’s where I go’. I’ve never told Cillian Murphy that, I’ve never met him since. I didn’t have the guts to tell him at the time the shape that I was in,” he shared.