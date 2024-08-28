 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping THIS secret from their children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Princess Lilibet on June 4, 2021

By
Web Desk
|

August 28, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping THIS secret from their children
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping THIS secret from their children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may just be keeping their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the dark.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been raising their five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter in California as private citizens.

And even though the infamous royal couple stepped back from their duties as seniors in 2020, Harry and his children still remain fifth, sixth and seventh in line to the British throne respectively, as per Hello! magazine.

In March 2023, the Sussexes publicly announced Lilibet’s title when they revealed their little daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in Montecito.

However, according to US Weekly, Harry and Meghan have still not explained this royal heritage to their children. A friend of the couple told the outlet that Harry and Meghan would "have those conversations in due time," while adding that the Sussexes want their children to be admired for who they are as individuals.

The individual also added, "They're so well-mannered. Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy,” addressing the two children.

Winona Ryder reveals 'favorite part' of filming 'Beetlejuice' sequel
Winona Ryder reveals 'favorite part' of filming 'Beetlejuice' sequel
Kylie Richards focused on bright side amid husband's romance: Source
Kylie Richards focused on bright side amid husband's romance: Source
Tim Burton reveals reason behind filming 'Beetlejuice' sequel after 35 years
Tim Burton reveals reason behind filming 'Beetlejuice' sequel after 35 years
Oasis gains popularity surge with reunion announcement
Oasis gains popularity surge with reunion announcement
Real reason Prince Harry is visiting New York without Meghan Markle revealed video
Real reason Prince Harry is visiting New York without Meghan Markle revealed
Adwoa Aboah welcomes baby girl with beau Daniel Wheatley
Adwoa Aboah welcomes baby girl with beau Daniel Wheatley
Madonna's controversial 66th birthday demands laid bare
Madonna's controversial 66th birthday demands laid bare
Travis Kelce, Jason receive advice to ‘stick to football content'
Travis Kelce, Jason receive advice to ‘stick to football content'