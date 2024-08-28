Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping THIS secret from their children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may just be keeping their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the dark.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been raising their five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter in California as private citizens.

And even though the infamous royal couple stepped back from their duties as seniors in 2020, Harry and his children still remain fifth, sixth and seventh in line to the British throne respectively, as per Hello! magazine.

In March 2023, the Sussexes publicly announced Lilibet’s title when they revealed their little daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in Montecito.

However, according to US Weekly, Harry and Meghan have still not explained this royal heritage to their children. A friend of the couple told the outlet that Harry and Meghan would "have those conversations in due time," while adding that the Sussexes want their children to be admired for who they are as individuals.

The individual also added, "They're so well-mannered. Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy,” addressing the two children.