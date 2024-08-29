Amanda Holden makes massive career leap after 'Britain's Got Talent'

Amanda Holden just stepped into a new field of judgement!

The Britain’s Got Talent veteran judge might just know a thing or two about picking out talent after serving in this field for more than a decade.

Hence, it might just not be a surprise when she was announced as the guest judge on the famous RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The 53-year-old Heart Radio star’s appearance was revealed on the BBC program's official Instagram page.

In the snap, Holden could be seen posing rather elegantly in a gorgeous bright red coloured, off-the-shoulder gown with a slit that is thigh-high.

Source: Instagram

She completed her glamorous look with a matching coloured lipstick and a pair of white high heels.

"Amanda and Alan [Carr] Ru-unite on the runway!!" the caption of the post read, further stating, " @noholdenback will be a guest judge on ALL NEW #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer."

One drag queen from the show, took to the comments section to express their joy over Holden joining them for the program.

Kitty Scott-Claus wrote: "MANDY HOLDS OMG I CANT."