Amanda Holden makes massive career leap after 'Britain's Got Talent'

Amanda Holden has served as one of the judges on the famous show, 'Britain's Got Talent' since 2007

August 29, 2024

Amanda Holden just stepped into a new field of judgement!

The Britain’s Got Talent veteran judge might just know a thing or two about picking out talent after serving in this field for more than a decade.

Hence, it might just not be a surprise when she was announced as the guest judge on the famous RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The 53-year-old Heart Radio star’s appearance was revealed on the BBC program's official Instagram page.

In the snap, Holden could be seen posing rather elegantly in a gorgeous bright red coloured, off-the-shoulder gown with a slit that is thigh-high.

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

She completed her glamorous look with a matching coloured lipstick and a pair of white high heels.

"Amanda and Alan [Carr] Ru-unite on the runway!!" the caption of the post read, further stating, " @noholdenback will be a guest judge on ALL NEW #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer."

One drag queen from the show, took to the comments section to express their joy over Holden joining them for the program.

Kitty Scott-Claus wrote: "MANDY HOLDS OMG I CANT." 

