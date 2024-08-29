Meghan Markle spills what she Googles the most: Read

Meghan Markle admits she spends a lot of time surfing through the internet to look for ongoing fashion trends.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is famous for her elegant wardrobe picks, reveals she loves researching on lifestyle brands.

In a recent interview, Meghan told The New York Times: "I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands. When people are online looking for things or reading things, I'm trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories."

She shared: "Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven't gotten the attention that they should be getting. That's one of the most powerful things that I'm able to do, and that's simply wearing, like, an earring."

This comes as Meghan told Netflix the same year that she was not allowed to wear many colours during her time in the Royal Family.

"There was thought in that," she continued. "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty, if there's a group event. But then you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family."