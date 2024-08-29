 
Kylie Jenner's makeup-free snap spotted in ‘lost files'

Kylie Jenner shares barefaced photo after 'dissolving half' of her lip fillers

August 29, 2024

Kylie Jenner shared a rare glimpse into her life along with a makeup-free snap.

Sharing a carousel of photos on her Instagram handle, including some with her children Aire and Stormi, the 27-year-old model captioned the post as “Lost files”.

Some photos showed the mother of three donning a gown and corset while spending time with Aire while other featured behind-the-scenes snaps form a photoshoot.

Another one saw her holding hands with Stormi. There was also a snap of the little ones shopping for mom's makeup products inside of a store.

Kylie Jenner shares barefaced photo after 'dissolving half' of her lip fillers

Kylie also shared a candid barefaced photo of herself. Her recent make-up free selfie comes after she claimed “dissolving half” of her lip filler.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been getting fillers in her lips since she was a teenager. 

She had previously admitted getting fillers out of her "insecurity" after a boy, whom she liked, told that her naturally thin lips were "unkissable."

The socialite first claimed to have gotten all of her lip filler dissolved in 2018 but she eventually had them injected again.

As for plastic surgery, she admitted back in 2023 that she "got a boob job before the birth of her daughter 6-year-old Stormi", after years of denying it.

