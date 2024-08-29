King Charles lands in trouble after announcing new title for Camilla

King Charles received bad news as he unveiled a new honour for his beloved wife, Queen Camilla.

The monarch was brutally criticized by an animal rights protester after he was found guilty of causing thousands of pounds of damage to a fountain at Buckingham Palace.

According to GB News, Louis McKechnie, 23, is one of five activists convicted of criminal damage for damaging the Queen Victoria Memorial water feature in 2021.

The activists, part of Animal Rebellion, made a scene at the fountain by coloring the water red and releasing smoke. Their motive was to accuse the Royal Family of sponsoring a "royal bloodbath.”

After the verdict, McKechnie hit back at the the UK justice system, calling it "rigged" and dragged King Charles and urged him to demand a plant-based food system.

"I don't feel any guilt for my actions,” he declared, “but I don't expect the courts to actually be about justice and truth... It's about maintaining the status quo and it has effectively done that."

In a scathing message for King Charles, the accused said that the group’s message for the monarch was to "call for a plant-based food system if you really care about any of the things you claim to.”

"We did this because we think the Royal Family still has a responsibility to this day to step up and show true leadership,” he added. "If Charles claims to be, you know, a climate-conscious King, he's got to show it, surely.”

"He barks the right stuff, but where is his bite? I'm not seeing it... It starts with calling for a plant-based food system.

"King Charles, that's our message to him: Call for a plant-based food system if you really care about any of the things you claim to."

This comes as King Charles announces a Queen Camilla as the “first Patron of The Rifleman’s Association.”