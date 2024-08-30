'Elite' alum Julian Ortega breaths his last at 41

Julian Ortega, who appeared in Netflix‘s hit Spanish series Elite, passed away at the age of 41 after a sudden heart attack.

As per a Spanish outlet, The Olive Press, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed at Playa de Zahora beach in Cádiz, Spain.

The tragic incident occurred around 5:30 pm local time on August 25 and Ortega was declared dead by paramedics at the scene after 30 minutes of reviving him.

The Spanish Union of Actors and Actresses confirmed his dismal news on Monday, August 26, and released an obituary in honor of the late actor.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and friends from the Union of Actors and Actresses," they wrote, adding, "Rest in peace."

It is pertinent to mention that Ortega starred in the first season of Netflix's teen drama for six episodes.



His other remarkable work includes Caronte, Velvet, Cable Girls, and The Countryside, while Ortega was recently starred in a Spanish soap opera named, 4 Estrellas.