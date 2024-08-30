 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake leans on Jessica amid Britney Spears biopic: Source

Justin Timberlake’s career will reportedly turn upside down after the release of Britney’s biopic

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Photo: Justin Timberlake leans on Jessica amid Britney Spears biopic: Source
Photo: Justin Timberlake leans on Jessica amid Britney Spears biopic: Source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship has been hit with another “stressful situation.”

After the DUI arrest, Justin Timberlake’s acting career is reportedly at a risk due to Britney Spears forthcoming biopic, starring Sydney Sweeney.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with Heat Magazine what the singer’s wife thinks of this predicament.

A confidante close to the couple shared, “Jessica has a really squeaky-clean image in Hollywood.”

They also addressed, “She’s also a very devoted wife and has stuck with Justin through everything – from cheating allegations to his recent arrest – and she’s feeling really annoyed that he is having to go through yet another stressful situation where his character has been called into question.”

“Justin’s really upset about it and Jessica is trying her best to console him, but deep down she knows the outcome of this isn’t going to be good,” they remarked in conclusion.

For those unversed, the husband of Jessica Biel dated the Princess of Pop from 1999 to 2002.

Oasis receives stark warning ahead of their tour after reunion
Oasis receives stark warning ahead of their tour after reunion
Angelina Jolie believes ‘pain' can impact taste in music
Angelina Jolie believes ‘pain' can impact taste in music
Buckingham palace makes big announcement after Prince Harry's UK trip
Buckingham palace makes big announcement after Prince Harry's UK trip
Kaia Gerber steps out with Ayo Edebiri after brutally bashing ex boyfriend
Kaia Gerber steps out with Ayo Edebiri after brutally bashing ex boyfriend
Rod Stewart dismisses rumors of 'tension' in marriage to Penny Lancaster
Rod Stewart dismisses rumors of 'tension' in marriage to Penny Lancaster
Chappell Roan reveals 'heartbreaking' news about European shows
Chappell Roan reveals 'heartbreaking' news about European shows
Angelina Jolie channels Maria Callas with the opera star's actual jewelry video
Angelina Jolie channels Maria Callas with the opera star's actual jewelry
Love Is Blind's Freddie Powell judges ex Catherine for moving on with alum Jake
Love Is Blind's Freddie Powell judges ex Catherine for moving on with alum Jake