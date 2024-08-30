Photo: Justin Timberlake leans on Jessica amid Britney Spears biopic: Source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship has been hit with another “stressful situation.”

After the DUI arrest, Justin Timberlake’s acting career is reportedly at a risk due to Britney Spears forthcoming biopic, starring Sydney Sweeney.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with Heat Magazine what the singer’s wife thinks of this predicament.

A confidante close to the couple shared, “Jessica has a really squeaky-clean image in Hollywood.”

They also addressed, “She’s also a very devoted wife and has stuck with Justin through everything – from cheating allegations to his recent arrest – and she’s feeling really annoyed that he is having to go through yet another stressful situation where his character has been called into question.”

“Justin’s really upset about it and Jessica is trying her best to console him, but deep down she knows the outcome of this isn’t going to be good,” they remarked in conclusion.

For those unversed, the husband of Jessica Biel dated the Princess of Pop from 1999 to 2002.