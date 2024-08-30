Meghan Markle 'regrets' decision as Prince Harry reunites with William

Meghan Markle, who's said to be not keen to return to the UK, has reportedly regretted one big decision of her life amid reports of Prince William and Harry'a reunion.

The Duchess of Sussex, who's said to be at peace quietly creating a business empire in California, has a few regrets following her royal exit, according to a royal commentator.



"Meghan does regret certain statements that she made," claimed Kinsey Schofield.

"They weren’t received in the way that she had expected and several of her comments have backfired."



"She and Prince Harry deeply regret the royal racist controversy. Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview [in 2021] to be about her mental health. And I think Meghan regretted sitting down with The Cut [in 2022] because she provided endless commentary for her critics," Schofield told Fox News Digital.

It comes amid reports that Prince Harry was given go ahead by Meghan to attend the funeral of his uncle in the UK, where the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales came together, but di did not talk.