Meghan Markle takes first step in ending feud with Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle has sent an invitation to Victoria Beckham and David Beckham for the 40th birthday bash of her husband, Prince Harry.



According to a latest report, the Duchess of Sussex is trying to repair her friendship with Victoria by inviting her to the birthday party.

The former Suits actor extended an olive branch to the singer-turned-fashion-designer by wearing one of her designs on her recent ‘faux-royal’ tour of Columbia.

Although Victoria was “flattered, as it’s great to get exposure for her designs from somebody so high-profile, it has put her in quite an awkward position,” an insider said.

“She normally always likes to draw attention on her socials whenever an A-lister wears her clothes, but this time, it’s difficult because she and David are good friends with Kate and William,” the source told Heat Magazine.

Despite this, Meghan has invited the Beckham family to Harry's 40th birthday party and offered to promote Victoria's brand on her Netflix cooking show.

The insider said that Meghan has “told her party planners that if they do attend, she wants to ensure photographers get as many snaps as possible and make them feel like the guests of honour.”

“She also reached out to Victoria, offering to plug more of her new collection on her upcoming Netflix cooking show, as well as promoting her beauty brand, which she knows Vic is keen to expand in the US."



As for Victoria, the insider said that the fashion diva would hate to be “enemies” with anyone, but “Meghan and Harry upset a lot of people with their behaviour, and both she and David feel very uncomfortable with what they’ve said about the royals."