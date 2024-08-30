Kaia Gerber steps out with Ayo Edebiri after brutally bashing ex boyfriend

Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri met on the set of 'Bottoms'

Kaia Gerber enjoyed a girl’s day out with pal Ayo Edebiri in LA after calling out one of her exes for being a “d***head.”

For the outing, Kaia, 22, kept it casual in a navy blue t-shirt and jeans as she met Ayo and headed for lunch.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, completed her look with ballet pumps and a chic black handbag.

Meanwhile, The Bear star Ayo showed off her toned legs in a pair of denim shorts which she paired with an oversized shirt for lunch.

The duo met on the set of Bottoms, where they played Brittany and Josie. They became friends and even got matching tattoos in March.

The outing comes after the model took to Instagram to share a photo of her self reading a book titled Dear D***head.

Kaia, who’s currently dating Austin Butler, 33, captioned the post: “A book for someone I used to know.”

In a second picture, she shared a highlighted paragraph of the book which read: “At this point, your sheer dumbf***ery commands a certain respect.”

“But it doesn't change the basics: I don't give a sh** about you. All my love to your sister, she was a wonderful friend.”

Kaia’s dating history features famous names like Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi.