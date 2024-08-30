Prince Andrew to 'run out the clock' as King Charles plans to 'starve' him

Despite King Charles' demands, Prince Andrew is reportedly refusing to move out of the Royal Lodge.



A friend of Andrew, 64, has recently told The Daily Beast that the Duke of York plans to "run out the clock" rather than vacate the property, where he has lived for over 20 years.

Andrew's lease is set to last for more than 50 years and can be passed down to his children, giving him a strong legal position.

King Charles, 75, has reportedly grown frustrated with the situation and has instructed that Andrew’s security team, which is privately funded, will not have their contract renewed.

The Duke's friend said, "Andrew wants his brother to live long and prosper. He is intensely loyal to the monarchy."

"But it’s not exactly a state secret that Andrew is more than a decade younger than his brother, and that Charles has cancer. Quite why Charles wants this distraction at this moment in his reign is a great mystery to Andrew’s friends. It looks childish and vindictive as I don’t think anyone except Charles would give a damn where Andrew lives if they stopped briefing the newspapers about it," they added.

Additionally, according to King Charles' close friend his efforts are described as "siege" stating, "It’s been compared to a siege and that is accurate in one respect because Charles will starve Andrew out."

"Security is just a first step. He will cut all financial support if he has to. It’s Andrew’s choice how this goes. Charles is the king, and if he wants Andrew gone, Andrew will be gone in the end," they told the outlet.