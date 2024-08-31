 
Geo News

Celine Dion tugs at fans' heartstrings with hot new photo

Celine Dion gives a peek into her comeback to fans as she poses on social media

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2024

Celine Dion tugs at fans heartstrings with hot new photo
Celine Dion tugs at fans' heartstrings with hot new photo

After suffering from a rare ailment, Celine Dion has come back with a bang as she shows her confidence, exuberance, and style in her new social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the Titanic singer poses in a sultry way in a picture with a white-and-black background.

Celine Dion tugs at fans heartstrings with hot new photo

To add a cherry on the top, the Grammy winner uses lyrics of her hit song Shadow of Love in the caption, writing, "'Cause I'm living in the shadow of love."

Her post draws overwhelmingly positive responses from fans, with some anticipating the lyrics as a signal of her rocking return.

Celine Dion tugs at fans heartstrings with hot new photo

However, the Canadian singer's comeback was marked last month when she performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Dazzling the audience, Celine later gave fans a peek into the background of her key return.

The clip, which, she shared on social media showed the preparations for her performance, in which she was at one point swarmed by fans outside of a hotel.

Angelina Jolie prioritizes her kids over career: 'I'm a mom'
Angelina Jolie prioritizes her kids over career: 'I'm a mom'
Nicole Kidman recalls ex-Tom Cruise in 'Eyes Wide Shut'
Nicole Kidman recalls ex-Tom Cruise in 'Eyes Wide Shut'
Ben Affleck makes 'unfair' attempt to 'erase' Kick Kennedy from his life
Ben Affleck makes 'unfair' attempt to 'erase' Kick Kennedy from his life
George R.R Martin takes a dig at 'House of the Dragon' season 2
George R.R Martin takes a dig at 'House of the Dragon' season 2
Angelina Jolie wins hearts with sweet gesture towards fan at Venice Film Festival
Angelina Jolie wins hearts with sweet gesture towards fan at Venice Film Festival
Noel Gallagher daughter defends young fans attending Oasis reunion
Noel Gallagher daughter defends young fans attending Oasis reunion
Nicole Kidman confessed feeling 'vulnerable, exposed'
Nicole Kidman confessed feeling 'vulnerable, exposed'
Exciting update puts spotlight on 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Exciting update puts spotlight on 'Game of Thrones' spinoff