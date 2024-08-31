Celine Dion tugs at fans' heartstrings with hot new photo

After suffering from a rare ailment, Celine Dion has come back with a bang as she shows her confidence, exuberance, and style in her new social media post.



Taking to Instagram, the Titanic singer poses in a sultry way in a picture with a white-and-black background.

To add a cherry on the top, the Grammy winner uses lyrics of her hit song Shadow of Love in the caption, writing, "'Cause I'm living in the shadow of love."

Her post draws overwhelmingly positive responses from fans, with some anticipating the lyrics as a signal of her rocking return.

However, the Canadian singer's comeback was marked last month when she performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Dazzling the audience, Celine later gave fans a peek into the background of her key return.

The clip, which, she shared on social media showed the preparations for her performance, in which she was at one point swarmed by fans outside of a hotel.