Prince Harry shares details of emotional UK trip as duke flies back to US

Prince Harry has apparently shared details of his emotional trip to UK with Meghan Markle after the duke returned to US.



Prince Harry attended the funeral of his uncle Lord Fellowes in Norfolk on Wednesday, where Prince William was also in attendance.

The warring brothers were both seen at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, to support their aunt and the wider Spencer family.

A source told the Sun on brothers reunion in UK, saying: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

Prince William and Harry 'discreetly' attended the service, slipping in and out quietly.

Another source claimed: "I didn't know they were there. They arrived very discreetly."

Following his UK trip, Prince Harry has returned to US and reunited with Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke has apparently also shared details of his trip and William reunion with Meghan Markle.