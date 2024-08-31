Michael Caine admits testing his limits as an actor

 
Michael Caine remembered taking up a role he was not a fan of

August 31, 2024

Known for his superb acting chops, Michael Caine is a legend in the filming industry, and how he keeps on getting better in his craft: by regularly testing himself.

During a throwback interview with Erika Hernandez, the Batman Begins star remembered doing a negative role in 2003's The Statement, which he hated.

But, the British actor said, he nonetheless does it because the character challenged him as an actor.

“Oh, I’m the worst guy I’ve ever played,” he said. “I’ve never disliked anybody so much as I dislike Brossard."

"And that’s the reason I did it because I keep testing myself to see what I can do to make it harder for myself because I’ve been acting for a long time.”

In the meantime, at the age of 90 and working for the last seven decades, Michael said he is ready to call it quits.

"I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well I am now," he told BBC Radio. "I've figured I've had a picture where I've played the lead and had incredible reviews... What am I going to do that will beat this?"

