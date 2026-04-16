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Steven Spielberg makes shocking claim about ‘Disclosure Day'

Steven Spielberg ‘Disclosure Day' is set to release in theatres June 12, 2026

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 16, 2026

Steven Spielberg makes shocking claim about ‘Disclosure Day&apos;

Steven Spielberg stunned audiences at CinemaCon in Las Vegas by making a bombshell claim about his upcoming summer blockbuster Disclosure Day.

The Oscar-winning director debuted new footage during Universal’s presentation, revealing a story that follows Daniel Kelner (Josh O’Connor) as he fights to expose the existence of alien life.

Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo appear as characters possessed by extraterrestrials, while Colin Firth plays the head of a shadowy government agency determined to keep the truth hidden.

Spielberg revealed that the film centered on extraterrestrials is “way closer to truth than to fiction.”

Spielberg cited a 2017 New York Times report on the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program as inspiration, linking the project to themes he first explored in E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

“I truly believe that this movie is going to answer questions and cause you to ask a lot of questions,” he told the crowd.

He added that he has been highly protective of the film’s third act to preserve surprises for audiences.

With its mix of government secrecy, alien possession, and Spielberg’s trademark sense of wonder, Disclosure Day is already being positioned as one of summer 2026’s most anticipated releases.

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