Victoria Beckham refuses to address Brooklyn feud after son cut ties

Victoria Beckham dodges Brooklyn question after he made explosive claims

Victoria Beckham spoke about the ongoing family feud with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham for the first time in a new interview.

The 51-year-old designer was asked about the estrangement with the aspiring chef, 27, but she refused to use his name and avoided directly discussing the matter.

“I think that we've always—we love our children so much,” the Spice Girls alum told the Wall Street Journal.

Victoria continued, “We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it.”

The comment was all Posh Spice had for the outlet about Brooklyn, after staying silent on the situation for a long time.

While Victoria and David Beckham have extended olive branches to their son, the photographer clearly stated in his statement that reconciliation with his family is not on the cards for him.

In an Instagram Story back in January, Brooklyn publicly accused his family for trying “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz, claiming that they valued "public promotion and endorsements above all else."

Brooklyn also claimed that his famous parents tried to "bribe" him into "signing away the rights" to his name before his wedding to Nicola, and that his mom “hijacked” his wedding dance with Nicola.

He stated, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."