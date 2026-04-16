Sabrina Carpenter to announce 'Man's Best Friend' tour at Coachella?

Sabrina Carpenter drops Easter Eggs for 'Man's Best Friend' tour ahead of Coachella weekend two

Sabrina Carpenter has been teasing an incredibly exciting weekend two of her Coachella headline show, and it seems to be the day she announces a new tour.

The 26-year-old pop superstar has extended the time of her performance by ten minutes for this Friday, April 17, and fans believe she will either invite a surprise guest performer, or make a special announcement.

The Espresso hitmaker excited fans when they spotted several billboards with illustrations similar to the aesthetics of her album cover, and began circulating the pictures online.

The social media post read that "stadiums around the world" are displaying the billboards for the speculated announcement.

However, many expressed disbelief over the advertisements belonging to the Grammy winner, as they debunked the rumours.

Despite the disagreement between fans, the majority still believes Carpenter is holding on to an exciting announcement up her sleeve, potentially regarding the tour.

Special guest appearance, or tour announcement, whatever the second Coachella brings, fans don't have long to wait to find out.