Britney Spears' sons play key role in motivating pop icon to recover

How Britney Spears' kids helped her check into rehab after DUI arrest

Britney Spears checked herself into rehab on her own after the DUI arrest last month, but her sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, reportedly played a key role behind her decision.

The 44-year-old pop icon made the decision to truly heal from everything she has been struggling for a few years and after reuniting with her kids, it seemed to be a “great opportunity.”

The Toxic hitmaker reportedly felt a new spark for life after reconnecting with her sons, as an insider noted, “It’s just been really great for them to spend all of this time with their mom. Britney loves them both equally. They are her whole world.”

Spears has “always been in touch” with the boys but due to them living in Los Angeles, their bond has strengthened even more.

“They’re here because they’re her sons and want to be, and they just want the best for her. Going to rehab was 100 percent Britney’s decision,” the source told Page Six.

Speaking about her wish to work on herself, they added, “Especially now, she is fully in contact with her sons and they have such a great relationship. It’s really important to her that she is the best mom and daughter and human that she can be.”

While Spears has taken a break career-wise, her current project is to only turn her personal life around and this has been a dream for a really really long time, they noted.

The Womanizer songstress’ family, sons, and ex-husband Kevin Federline, have all showed support for her rehab journey.