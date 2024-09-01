Royals come under one roof for Princess Märtha Louise wedding

A royal fest is underway at the wedding of Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and Californian shaman Durek Verrett.



The pair have been marrying in Hotel Union in Geiranger, western Norway, where a striking event in appearance is ongoing.

Several foreign royals were on the guest list including, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Phillip, and Princess Sofia.

Apart from the blue bloods, over 300 people were invited which includes the couple’s friends and family.

Excitement for the wedding was visible on the Princess's face when in a pre-wedding interview, she told HELLO!: "We're very excited. It feels amazing to be marrying Durek and I'm so happy the day is almost here. The surroundings are gorgeous – it's one of the most beautiful places I know."

"Even if there are a few glitches, we can still gaze at the stunning scenery," she hilariously said.

Looking back at their relationship history, Märtha Louise and Durek took their dating to the public in 2019, three years after which they got engaged.