50 Cent and Rick Ross feud continues to simmer

50 Cent and Rick Ross have an ongoing feud and the latter is responding to the former over his latest dig at him.



It came on the Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast, when the In Da Club rapper took a potshot at Rozay, saying, “Nothing else works for him outside of mentioning me. When things get bad, he mentions me.”

In reaction, the Purple Lamborghini rapper took to Instagram and hit at the 49-year-old over his siding with Drake in his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

“I thought Dr. Dre put you on,” he shared referring to the involvement of the legendary rapper had in shaping 50 Cent's career. “Dr. Dre was the set. I thought you was loyal to Dr. Dre."

"You mean to tell me you went with the Canadian over Dr. Dre who you say changed your life?” he continued. “You did shut the **** up once the Canadian took the L — you got totally quiet.”

Earlier, 50 Cent was seemingly thrilled when a fight erupted between Rick and his crew with a crowd apparently loyal to Drake after they played Not Like Us at an event.