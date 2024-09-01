Lana Del Ray breaks her silence over dating rumors with THIS word

Lana Del Rey might have just revealed some aspect of her currently rumored relationship.

The Born To Die singer has sparked dating rumors when she was spotted holding hands with the alligator tour guide, Jeremy Dufrene, ahead of her show at Leeds Festival last week.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter addressed her romance speculations and left a comment underneath an Instagram post from that inquired about her relationship status.

In a rather straightforward and ambiguous response, that read, “No,” she seemed to deny her romantic involvement with Dufrene, as per DailyMail.

Event though the comment has been deleted, Del ray has sparked mixed reactions from her single-worded response.

While some fans claim that the Say Yes To Heaven crooner has denied dating rumors with the tour guide, other followers debated otherwise.

The latter fanbase’s argument comes over the fact that Lana Del Ray might have just been responding in Dufrene’s favor, replying to the ending part of the post, where the user asked, “Are these new details raising any red flags for you?”