King Charles prepares to abdicate for Prince William: 'Best decision for monarchy'

Prince William is preparing to take over much earlier than anticipated amid King Charles health worries

September 02, 2024

Royal insiders have claimed bigger changes ahead as King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment.

According to a report by the In Touch Weekly, “No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time.”

The insider said about King Charles abdication, “Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy.”

The publication also claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to take over much earlier than anticipated amid King Charles health worries.

The Radar Online published a similar story, saying heir to the throne, Prince William, is on board with the changes.

The outlet reported tellingly, as King Charles health fails: "William has taken on a bigger role, and Charles has drawn him in on much of the decision-making."

