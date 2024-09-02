Zendaya keeps 'annual baby photo tradition' alive on 28th birthday

Zendaya has kept her annual tradition of sharing a childhood photo to celebrate her birthday.

On Monday, Zendaya, who turned 28 a day earlier, took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the birthday wishes from fans.

She posted a photo of herself as a child, smiling brightly while wearing a floral dress and standing on a bed.

Zendaya celebrated her 28th birthday on September 1, 2024

Expressing her gratitude for the birthday wishes, the actress captioned the photo as, "Just popping on here to say how appreciative I am for all of the kind birthday wishes, it truly means the world to me…"

"Here’s to 28," she concluded.

The post garnered attention from fans and followers who flooded the comments section with well-wishes.

One wrote, "Crazy to think of how many of us have grown up with you. happy birthday queen."

Another added, "Have a fantastic year beautiful young queen."

"The annual baby photo tradition keeps on going," the third read.

Last year, keeping up with the tradition the actress posted a photo of herself as a child enjoying cookies.

Zendaya shares her childhood photo on her birthday every year

"Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is, thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love. Your kind words and constant support means everything to me. Thank you so so much and here’s to 27," she wrote in the caption.