Oasis' new move may be threatening for Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter recently became first female artist to secure top 3 spots on UK chart

September 02, 2024

The English rock band Oasis recently made a new announcement for fans that could be troubling for Sabrina Carpenter, the American singer who is currently ruling UK charts.

According to the Mirror, the legendary band which was formed in 1991, recently announced three new UK tour dates after "unprecedented demand".

Whereas the On My Way hitmaker had already secured the number one spot last Friday with her album Short N' Sweet hit single Taste.

With this development, she becomes the first female artist to simultaneously secure both the UK number one album and single, while also dominating the top three positions on the Official Singles Chart with Please Please Please and Espresso.

However, the band, which initially consisted of Liam Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan and Tony McCarroll, could be hot on “her heels”, following their reunion announcement after a 15-years feud.

As for Oasis' albums, the compilation LP Time Flies is number three, 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory? is one position behind Carpenter.

Moreover, their recently released 30th anniversary re-issue of their seminal debut studio album Definitely Maybe has made the Top 5.

The band’s classic track Live Forever is predicted to jump 15 places to number four. It's Wonderwall and Don't Look Back In Anger are also expected to make a triumphant return to the top 10.

In short, Oasis' chart-topping comeback could stumble Carpenter’s leading position on the charts, according to fans’ speculations.

This notion comes after the the British rock band's fans were unable to secure tickets for their 17-show tour across the UK and Ireland, which sold out on Saturday.

Fifteen years after Liam and Noel called it quits, leading to one of music’s messiest breakups, Oasis announced their return to the stage on social media.

The band has eyed performances in 2025, including a slew of dates at London’s Wembley Stadium, according to Variety.

