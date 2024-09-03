 
Prince Harry finally chooses side as King Charles awaits his return

Prince Harry takes final decision amid rumours he wants to return to UK

September 03, 2024

Prince Harry has finally decided to focus on his life with wife, Meghan Markle, and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the U.S., dashing King Charles’ hopes of his royal return.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex has taken a side as he is choosing Meghan and his kids over his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

Amid reports that Harry is planning a royal comeback, a source has spilt to Us Weekly that the Duke has “no interest” in returning to UK or taking on a temporary working role.

The insider said that Harry is keeping his social circle small in the US, prioritizing the safety of his wife and their children.

Sources also claimed Harry is happy to maintain a distance from his UK-based friends, including James Corden and Nacho Figueras, to ensure his family's well-being in California.

While Harry will always cherish his UK roots, his priority is now his family's happiness and security in the US,” the insider added.

"He'll always be fond of his home country," the source shared with the outlet. "But the way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority.”

“If that means making sure they’re safe and happy in Montecito, then he supports that,” they added.

This comes after a source revealed that Harry has been seeking help of some former royal aides to help him plot a return to the royal family.

