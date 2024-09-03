Prince Harry leaves guests 'astounded' as duke reunites with William in UK

Prince Harry reportedly left the guests ‘astounded’ as he attended the funeral service of his uncle Lord Fellowes in UK with his estranged brother Prince William.



Harry attended the service at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, last week where Prince William was also present, however, the estranged brothers sat apart, each with different groups of their maternal cousins.

According to a report by the People magazine, “Most people were astounded that Harry came.”

Archie and Lilibet doting father was on ‘remarkably good form’ — and you could tell he was ‘very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”

The source told the outlet that Prince Harry's unexpected journey to pay his respects at the memorial service was deeply emotional.

The insider said, “I think it was lovely – and right – that he came and paid his respects.”

The close insider went on saying," Given everything that has gone on with the family's health, I suspect he wants to spend time with people. He is very close to his mother's side of the family.”

In another report the People reported Harry stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House, the childhood home of Princess Diana, during his recent trip to Britain.

Earlier, a source told the Sun, "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."