Royal family problems take toll on King Charles' mental health amid cancer

King Charles has been dealing with a number of issues within the royal family, which has taken a toll on his mental health, a source has revealed.



An insider shared that the monarch’s inability to solve the problems has even left his ‘beloved’ wife Queen Camilla “disappointed.”

According to The Mirror, the monarch is facing a “perfect storm of challenges” within the Royal family, leaving him concerned about the monarchy's future.

Speaking on the matter, a source revealed that Charles has "upset everyone" in the family, including Queen Camilla, due to his handling of various issues.

The insider pointed out that Charles failed to bring together his feuding sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, and could not even made Prince Andrew leave the Royal Lodge.

All these issues have taken a toll on the monarch, who is already battling an undisclosed form of cancer.