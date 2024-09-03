Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles cancer treatment

Queen Camilla has shared an update about King Charles’ health amid his battle with cancer.



The Queen shared the update while in Bath for the opening of new cancer centre today.

Suzy Moon, who works for MacMillan partnership, asked the Queen: "Is he doing okay?"

The 77-year-old monarch replied: "Yes, he is doing very well."

For the opening of the new Dyson Cancer Centre, Camilla donned a forest green dress and arrived beaming.

The Dyson Cancer Centre is now a part of Royal United Hospitals (RUH) Bath NHS Foundation Trust.

The centre opened to patients in April, some of whom the Queen met during her visit. Camilla also met some of the Cancer Centre’s supporters.

This comes after an insider claimed that the Queen is “upset” due to Charles’ handling of family feuds and his “irritability.”

“Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal,” the source told Woman’s Day.

“He’s even managed to upset Camilla as she’s the one always bearing the brunt of his irritability,” they claimed.

“This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it. Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons,” they explained of King Charles' decisions.