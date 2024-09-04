Victoria’s Secret's Kelly Gale weds Joel Kinnaman at Burning Man Festival

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale and actor Joel Kinnaman are now husband and wife!

Gale, 29, treated her fans to some dreamy shots from her intimate wedding ceremony in the middle of a desert during the Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada.

The slider post shared on Tuesday also included a behind-the-scenes video of the nuptial as the couple were pronounced man and wife by the officiant.

Gale captioned her post, "Always been soulmates. Husband & Wife returning from the playa."

Kinnaman, 44, then lifted Gale's hooded-style veil and shared a long kiss with his bride as their guests cheered and clapped.



For the nuptials, Gale wore a white dress featuring cutouts at her midriff and a silver beaded bodice. Her lace-trimmed veil partly covered her shoulders, giving a glimpse of her bejewelled headpiece underneath.

She styled her hair in a braid and accessorised with ornate bracelets and simple stud earrings. The For All Mankind star, meanwhile, sported a sheer white robe-style shirt and pants. Both the bride and groom were barefoot and stood over a piece of cloth for the nuptial.

The wedding date is unclear but Burning Man ran from August 25 to September 2. Gale and Kinnaman announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2021 after going public about their romance in 2019.

