Kensington Palace shares delightful news amid Kate Middleton health woes

Princess Kate is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy

September 04, 2024

Kensington Palace issued a major update about Prince William’s travel plans as Princess Kate recovers from cancer.

According to Express.co.uk, the Prince of Wales is all set to embark on a solo journey to Llanelli, South Wales on September 10.

The future King of England will visit a Swiss Valley Community Primary School, Wales Air Ambulance headquarters, and the Scarlets Rugby Union team.

Notably, it will be William's first royal duty after enjoying relaxed summer holidays at Balmoral. 

It is important to note that Catherine will not be accompanying her husband due to her ongoing preventative chemotherapy.

On July 14, the Prince of Wales penned an emotional note on social media, updating the royal fans about her recovery phase.

The mother-of-three shared that she is "making good progress," however she is still not out of the woods. 

