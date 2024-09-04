Katy Perry learns to appreciate parents after THIS experience

Katy Perry now respects her parents, Keith Hudson and Mary Perry more than ever before

Katy Perry is in awe of her parents Keith Hudson and Mary Perry, now that she’s a mother to daughter Daisy Dove.



Katy shares her four-year-old daughter with actor Orlando Bloom and says that becoming a mother has changed her perspective on her own parents.

The Roar singer appeared on September 4’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she said that her parents practiced a "very strict version of Christianity.”

"It was a little volatile," she said, adding, "After having my child — I always respected my mother — but the level of respect for my mother, my parents in general, it just went through the roof."

She quipped: "Because I was like, 'How did you keep us alive? Without iPads?'"

"I do think my parents, with the tools that they had and their own upbringings, really did the best that they could," she said.

Praising her mom, she said: "And my mother, you know, she is a saint. She sacrificed every step of the way. She was the last to sit at the dinner table every single time."

The Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker reflected on how her family’s financial woes inspired her to make money when she grew up.

"Some of my alpha-ing, which is now a lot more imbalance, is maybe a reaction to all of that," she reflected.

"Like, Oh, we didn't grow up with money. I'm gonna make it. Let's go. Because I'm never gonna be in this position. I don't want to feel this feeling again, But I'm aware of that now," she added.

