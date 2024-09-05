What Taylor Swift thinks of her alleged breakup 'plan' with Travis Kelce?

While Taylor Swift is seemingly taking the preplanned breakup rumours lightly, she's not.

The Grammy-winning singer, 34, reportedly has something 'super special' to make up to Swifties after allegedly 'forged' documents of a preplanned breakup with Travis Kelce, also 34, were leaked.

As for her initial response to the 'fabricated' documents coming out, an insider has revealed that "Taylor was unbothered and quite amused by this."

"She usually pays these things no mind at all, but this was some hilarious AI realness. It isn’t even worth an actual reaction from her or her team." the source further told Daily Mail.

The insider also explained why Travis Kelce’s camp Kansas City Chief took it more seriously while Taylor and Travis "had a good laugh over it," stating that the "camp only got lawyers involved because it is his PR firm listed on the document."

Now with the rumours cleared out, the couple hopes to plan something iconic on the date to remember.

"After learning that their 'breakup date' is coming up so soon – September 28 – they now need to plan something super special and fun on that day to commemorate."



"Coincidentally, September 28 is around the first NFL game of the season and is also National Beer Drinking Day – so that makes a good date night for sure," the source concluded.

The viral post showed paperwork—which appears to have been created by Full Scope—announcing that the split will be 'gracious, respectful and stress mutual respect.’

The document read, "Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time."

"They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best."

"The statement, which would be sent to major media outlets with a press release to ensure ‘broad coverage,’ would also focus on Kelce's ‘personal growth’ by framing the breakup as a ‘natural part of life.’"

On Tuesday night, a spokesman for Full Scope insisted that they were "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency."

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."