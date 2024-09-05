Cancer survivor Elle Macpherson slammed for promoting risky holistic treatment

Elle Macpherson claims she’s cancer-free but many fans, including her eldest son, Flynn, have reservations about it.



Elle, 60, was diagnosed with HER2 positive oestrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma - a type of breast cancer, after undergoing a lumpectomy seven years ago, Daily Mail reported.

Medics suggested a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, plus reconstruction of her breast.

Elle had a different plan and underwent an unconventional treatment instead, hiring 'a group of specialists to create a plan that addressed emotional as well as physical factors associated with breast cancer.'

Next, the supermodel rented a house in Phoenix, Arizona and spent eight months there, with regular visits from two therapists, a chiropractor, holistic dentist and a doctor who claims she cured her own cervical cancer using juice cleanses and a 'detox.'

As per the publication, Elle is now in clinical remission, which means she has no signs and symptoms of the disease.

The mother-of-two admitted her eldest son Flynn, 26, who was 19 at the time of diagnosis 'wasn’t comfortable with my choice at all.'

Her fans agreed with Flynn as they criticised the supermodel for being 'reckless' while medics in the cancer field said she was promoting 'dangerous' therapies that could 'cost women their lives.'

Taking to X, one fan wrote: "This is shockingly irresponsible from Elle MacPherson. She was lucky that clearly the lumpectomy removed all the cancerous cells and it hadn't spread, but implying she 'cured' cancer holistically is reckless beyond belief."

Another agreed with them, adding, "Totally agree I'm being treated for BC at the moment and I see people in oncology battling to stay alive I think Elle should be more mindful.'"

The criticism went on as other users called out the model for seemingly undermining other clinical procedures that could be more relevant for most cancer patients out there.



"So reckless....im all for holistic therapy but alongside medical treatment. My mother has been fighting various cancers for nearly 20yrs....Balance of both and never refused medical treatment. Dr's & her will to live life are the reason she is alive and well today." said one fan.

A fourth X user wrote, "This is a worrying message, I'm not against holistic therapy and whatever gives you your best peace but if they hadn't got all the cancer removed I'm not so sure about remission. Cancer is unique to each individual unfortunately."

"Not really surprised considering she dated Andrew Wakefield even after he was discredited for saying vaccines cause autism (with zero evidence)," said another of one of her enlisted medics.

Andrew was struck off by the General Medical Council in 2010 for an 'irresponsible' and fraudulent paper linking the MMR jab to autism.



As per reports, the GMC ruled that Andrew was 'dishonest, irresponsible and showed callous disregard for the distress and pain' of children.