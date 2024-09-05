Kate Middleton, Prince William marriage suffers amid royal family crisis

Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage has been put to the test amid the royal family's recent challenges, a new report has revealed.



A source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales revealed that William's stress and anxiety have led to problems in marriage to Kate.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, the insider revealed that Kate often bears the “burnt” of William’s short temper and frustration.

As per the report, the problems between the couple have increased since they were hit with back-to-back challenges, including King Charles and Kate’s respective cancer diagnosis.

To add to it, the royal family has to deal with Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge drama and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “never-ending” antics.

The Prince of Wales can also be “quite hotheaded when he’s stressed,” said the source. “Even if his anger isn’t necessarily directed at her, Kate often bears the brunt of his foul moods at the end of a particularly bad day.”

“Not only has he had to take on more responsibilities at home, but he’s also extremely worried about his father, all while running the $1 billion Duchy of Cornwall estate and serving as de facto head of the family when Charles can’t. It’s been an incredibly taxing time,” they added.

Despite this, Kate's calming influence has helped to “diffuse” tense situations, the insider said, adding that the Princess of Wales is “one of the few people who can talk him down when he’s spiraling.”

The insider noted that Kate and William have been “through plenty of ups and downs and have the tools to make it through the rough spots.”

Before concluding, the source noted that William has “really stepped up” since Kate’s cancer diagnosis, but that “doesn’t mean all of their issues have been magically resolved.”