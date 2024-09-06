Linkin Park rebrands with new band members, announces tour and album

Linkin Park is changing things up in the studio and already started with band members.



The '90s boyband has welcomed Emily Armstrong of the band Dead Sara as their co-vocalist. Colin Brittain, a songwriter and producer for G Flip, Illenium, and One OK Rock, is also joining the band as a drummer.

The announcement came Thursday night on an LA stage where the band also introduced their new single The Emptiness Machine, which marks the band’s first new music release in seven years and the lead track for an upcoming album dubbed From Zero.

The set will arrive on November 15 as the group’s first full-length effort since 2017’s One More Light, which came out two months before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.



The group including Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn along with the two new members is also set to embark on a six-date arena tour, hitting Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota.

In a recent press release, the band also anticipated their new journey ahead and the inspiration behind the name of their upcoming album.



“Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life.

The Emptiness Machine is said to “channel the DNA of Linkin Park.” Shinoda said the band feels “really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together,” the presser read.

