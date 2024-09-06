Kate Winslet's honest opinion on 'can women can have it all?' debate

Kate Winslet is promoting her film 'Lee' and reflecting on her approach to life as a woman

Kate Winslet knows her priorities and the answer to “can women have it all?”

Kate has now understood that making room for relaxation and breaks in life is just as important as work and other responsibilities.

The actress, whose currently promoting her film Lee, was asked the famous question, she told Harper's Bazaar UK: “Self-care for me means just having time to just simply be, and having the time to be kind to myself.”

“As women, we try and keep up with the pace of our lives and we get frustrated if we haven't managed to fit in doing some exercise or walking the dog for two hours or being there for every single sports day matches, drop off and pick up at school.”

“I'm going easy on myself knowing I simply can't achieve all of those things – that's becoming increasingly important to me,” she shared.

The Titanic alum added: “Often I will feel at my most beautiful when I'm just relaxing. I'm working on achieving the relaxing thing more and more.”

The Oscar-winning star recalled a great piece of advice her Sense and Sensibility costar Emma Thompson shared with her.

“When I was younger, she said to me: ‘Listen babe, just remember, it's really important to do good work, but it's really important not to work.’ I've never forgotten that,” Kate revealed.

She continued: “Women get more beautiful as they get older. Our faces become more of who we are, they sit better on our bone structure, they have more life, more history.”

“Things I find incredibly beautiful are wrinkles around the eyes, the backs of hands”, she added.

Kate went on to reflect on mental health, saying: “'But I also have learned it's important to take care of yourself from the inside – not just how you eat and look after yourself from a nutritional standpoint, but how you look after yourself from a mental wellness standpoint; how you feel about yourself emotionally, physically, your place within the world, how you walk through the world, how you live with integrity and sincerity.”

Starring Kate in the titular role, Lee also stars Josh O'Connor, Marion Cotillard, Andy Samberg, and Alexander Skarsgard. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023 and will hit theaters on September 13.