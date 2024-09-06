Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to hit Buckingham Palace with a low ball?

Experts fear there is a high chance Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may low ball Buckingham Palace with their moves after coming to the UK, amid this rumored reconciliation that is being planned behind closed doors, and with former aides of the Duke.

Royal commentator and author Sarah Vine made these comments public in a piece for the Daily Mail.

In that piece she pointed out a shocking possibility for Buckingham Palace that may shatter all future hopes of a royal reconciliation.

The expert began her piece by pointing out how, “No doubt there are some excellent jam-making facilities in the servants’ kitchens, and one imagines no end of whimsical photo opportunities on Princess Diana’s island to delight the folks back home.”

And “If the Sussexes wanted Archie and Lilibet, now aged five and three, to go to school in the UK, Althorp would not be a bad base for them.”