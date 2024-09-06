Camila Cabello treats her fans with four new songs

Camila Cabello has treated her fans with four new songs which are the version of her critically acclaimed album C,XOXO.



The Havana hitmaker took to Instagram and disclosed about the songs. "Times where I lose sight of love, the real reason I do this,” the 27-year-old singer wrote.

She also revealed that "GODSPEED is the first song ever she wrote for this album."

Camila Cabello is set to perform at the 2024 MTV VMAs

The Senorita star concluded the post as she wrote, "C, XOXO Magic City Edition is out now with four new songs that are, to me, a crucial part the soul of this album. I can finally exhale completely now that they’re out."

The singer has added baby pink (featuring Eem Triplin), Come Show Me, Can Friends Kiss?, and GODSPEED to the album.

Moreover, Cabello is also set to perform at the 2024 MTV VMAs next week on September 11.

Apart from the Shameless singer, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, and Rauw Alejandro will perform at this year’s ceremony which will be held at New York's UBS Arena.

The award ceremony was delayed by a day to avoid clashing with US presidential debate, however, it has been move back to its original date.