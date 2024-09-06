Prince Harry facing increasingly limited employment options

Prince Harry’s dwindling employment options seem increasingly limited now, and experts fear its driving a major chunk of his decision to head back to the UK, seemingly to the Spencer household.

Comments about this have been shared by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She dished on everything in one of her pieces for The Daily Mail.

In it she said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Prince Harry, somewhat at a loss in California and with increasingly limited employment options, doesn’t gradually start to foster a stronger connection with his mother’s family, with whom his relationship is much more straightforward.”

“The exacting Duchess of Sussex too, might be persuaded of the virtues of the Althorp Estate, which boasts all the grandeur and opulence of a Royal residence but with none of the obligations, public exposure or restrictions.”

The icing on the cake would be that “The children would certainly be very happy there, frolicking in the same grounds as a young Diana, running through the same marbled corridors,” after all.

But “We shall see,” if that comes to pass, the expert noted before adding that “if Harry really does want to spend more time in the UK without having to compromise or eat humble pie, Uncle Charles might just have the answer.”