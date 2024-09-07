 
Carrie Preston marks 26th anniversary with husband Michael Emerson

Carrie Preston tied the knot to Michael Emerson in 1998

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2024

Carrie Preston just expressed gratitude for her husband!

To mark 26 years of wedlock to Michael Emerson, the 57-year-old Elsbeth actress took to her official Instagram account to post a tribute to her love-filled journey.

She made a carousel that featured pictures from early years of the couple’s relationship till more recent snaps, mentioning how their relationship’s dynamics have strengthened over the years.

Preston posted a throwback picture with Emerson where the 69-year-old wore a grey suit and brown tie, smiling at the camera while the actress stood beside him rocking a black dress.

In the second photo, a more recent click, the couple could be seen standing, all-smiles, side by side at what seemed to be a theatre.

The Lost alum wrapped his arm around his wife’s shoulder, getting real close to each other for the loved-up shot.

“26 years ago, we said I do,” Preston captioned the post, further writing, “And we are still saying it every day. Happy anniversary to @officialmichaelemerson - my partner in all things life.”

