Brandon Sklenar calls out 'Silly' negativity surrounding 'It Ends with Us cast' drama

The actor expressed his distress over spreading negativity for his box office hit as it is defeating the whole purpose of the film

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2024

Brandon Sklenar spoke out about the 'silly' negativity surrounding It Ends with Us cast drama

During a conversation with Access at the Ralph Lauren show in New York City on September 5, the 34-year-old actor addressed the negativity swirling around his costars.

Upon thanking Sklenar for uploading a statement on his official Instagram account in August about the negativity for the screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel, he responded, “Thanks for saying that. I put that out and I was like, 'Let's see how this goes, I don't know.' “

“It just seemed silly to me, just kind of defeating the whole purpose of the thing to spread any negativity," he told the outlet

Sklenar went on to say, "It's an important film for so many women and so many survivors of domestic abuse and that's what it's all about, is making people feel heard and strong and loved

"So to project anything but that just seems counterintuitive," The actor noted.

However, he expressed his gratitude for the audience who showed love for his box-office hit movie

"I appreciate those people that appreciated it, for sure,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the rumors of tension between Blake Lively and costar-director Justin Baldoni sparked a buzz on internet last month.

