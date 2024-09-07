Selena Gomez preaches 'rare highlight' that makes her feel pretty

Who says Selena Gomez is not pretty?

The 32-year-old Who Says singer opened up about how she feels the “prettiest” without wearing any make-up.

Even though the singer cum beauty mogul enjoys massive success from her beauty product line, Rare Beauty however she feels strongly that she does not need to put make-up on in order to look good.

Gomez took to her official Instagram account to get candid about her point of view, saying, "When I am everyday me, I'm not wearing that much because I do feel really beautiful sometimes and I just don't want to focus too much on it. And my job entails a lot of (make-up.)"

Further explaining the vision she has for Rare Beauty, the Calm Down hitmaker continued, "I see what you guys see and I see people who have the most perfect skin and it's like, 'Wait, can make-up really do that?'”

“And sometimes it's just yourself. It's what actually you are... that's exactly what we want to do at Rare is highlight the things that make you you,” Gomez further noted.