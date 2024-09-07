 
Selena Gomez follows BFF Taylor Swift's footsteps, earns billionaire status

Selena Gomez becomes youngest self-made billionaire female

Web Desk
September 07, 2024

Selena Gomez is reportedly a billionaire now!

Gomez, the singer, actress, 32, has now officially joined the ranks of self-made billionaires.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gomez is now worth an estimated $1.3 billion, making her one of the youngest female self-made billionaires in the U.S.

The Who Says singer's fortune largely stems from her cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty, which reportedly accounts for over 81% of her wealth.

Other notable income sources include endorsements, her mental health startup Wondermind, albums, touring, acting, and real estate investments.

It is worth mentioning that Gomez launched her beauty brand in September 2020, and it has since achieved over $400 million in net sales as of March 2024.

There were also some speculations of the Only Murders in the Building actress selling the brand.

However, she addressed the rumours in May during her interview with The Times. She told the outlet, "I don’t have any plans on that, genuinely."

On the other hand, Gomez's accomplishment follows her close friend Taylor Swift, who reached billionaire status earlier this year.

