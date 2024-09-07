Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury reignite romance with 'cosy nights' after breakup

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are trying to get things back on track after announcing their split last month.

As per The Mirror, the two are reportedly enjoying secret cozy nights at Hague’s home to rekindle their romance.

Commenting on the latest reports, an insider told Daily Mail that Hague and Fury are "getting close" and that it is "very much a reality."

"Molly-Mae and Tommy appear to be finding a way through their issues," said the confidant about the pair, who share daughter Bambi together. "Some close to them are even going as far as to say they are heading for a full-on reconciliation."

“They have had to see one another because of Bambi and that has been a good opportunity for them to have begun the ¬process of getting back together. They’re enjoying quiet time away from the limelight,” the source added.

Last month, Hague shocked her fans by announcing her split from Fury on social media, revealing that she "never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way."