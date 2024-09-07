Winona Ryder reveals how she felt stepping onto 'Beetlejuice' sequel set

Winona Ryder revealed that she “welled up with emotion” when she stepped on the set of the new sequel of Beetlejuice.

In an interview with OK! magazine, the actress, who stars as Lydia Deetz in the movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, shared it was “special” to see her co-actor Michael Keaton back in character as the titular ghost.

“I was welling up with emotion. To work with Michael again, someone who, like Tim, was so protective and encouraging to me at such a young age, was so special,” said Winona.

The 52-year-old actress continued, “It was so moving for me to be back in costume and in that environment. It felt so free, like it was an independent film and we could try anything.”

Winona told the outlet that she said “yes” to the sequel even without reading the script.

“Like anything with Tim, it has to be right. It was never going to be a sequel just for the sake of it,” she explained.



For those unversed, Winona Ryder’s starrer Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been released in cinemas.

