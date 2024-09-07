'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein opens up on romantic movie 'All of You'

'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein's romantic movie 'All of You' premiered during the Toronto International Film Festival

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has taken on a romantic movie named All of You in a shift from his grumpy role in the hit show.

All of You premiered during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.

Showing his excitement about the premiere, Brett said: “I could cry,” Goldstein says. “It’s like my baby, this one — what we’ve dreamt of doing for 10 years. I rarely say this — I’m really proud of it.”

Brett stars as the male lead named Simon in the movie, which is set in the future when scientists have come up with a test to find who your soulmate is. Simon and Laura (Imogen Poots) love each other, but the test reveals that Simon isn’t Laura’s soulmate.

The movie switches between past and present without any on screen titles to inform the audience of the switch.

“It helps the story have pace,” Poots explained to Variety. “There’s something interesting about seeing the high-drama moments — moments where it feels more stylized.”

“Your enjoyment is working out how they relate to each other,” director William Bridges added. “But for the actors, it’s a big ask — it spans 15, 20 years.”

Brett also joined in, quipping, “Our schedule was set by my beard length. We started with a big beard, and then we’d shave it a bit — the hardest part was keeping beard continuity.”

Brett Goldstein has won two Emmys for his role as Roy Kent in hit sports comedy drama Ted Lasso.